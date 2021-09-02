Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em

A smoke machine may seem like an expensive piece of equipment if it is just used for testing EVAP systems. But, if you factor in other diagnostic tests it can perform, it is a worthwhile investment.

1. PCV System : A leaking PCV system can cause unmetered air to enter the intake manifold. By pressurizing the crankcase with smoke, you can find leaks in not only the hoses and connections, but also other items like the valve cover and oil pan gaskets. The best place to connect the smoke machine is at the oil filler neck.

2. Injector Seals: Leaking injector seals can cause lean and misfire codes. Conventional testing methods often involve flammable gases or liquids and looking for a change in rpms. With a smoke machine, simply block off the air intake and PCV system and connect the smoke machine through a vacuum port. Injectors with leaky seals will start to emit smoke at the base.

3. Intake Manifold: Even the smallest leak can cause a fuel trim problem. A smoke machine allows you to diagnose multiple leaks in less time when compared to other methods. Connect the smoke machine to a vacuum port like the supply line to the brake booster. Make sure to block the throttle body.

4. Valves and Pistons: A compression tester will not tell you if an intake valve, exhaust valve or piston is causing a lack of compression. A smoke machine can, and without having to tear down the engine. With a cylinder at top dead center, connect the smoke machine to the spark plug port. If the smoke comes out the oil filler cap, it is the piston or rings. If the smoke comes out the intake, it is the intake valve. If the smoke comes out the tail pipe, it is the exhaust valve.