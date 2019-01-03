News/SK Professional Tools
SK Tools Launches New Deep Impact Sockets

From Brake & Front End

SK Professional Tools released the new FlexZone Deep Impact Socket. The new SK FlexZone Deep Impact Socket features extreme, hardened ends designed to withstand greater torque and a malleable middle to deliver more flexibility and prevent fracturing – ultimately delivering up to 58 percent longer tool life.

The FlexZone’s durability limits potential interruptions on the job due to failing sockets and thus, improves technician productivity. SK’s special design and manufacturing process for steel and heat-treating delivers a socket that can withstand the toughest applications.

