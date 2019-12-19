SK Professional Tools Announces Tech-Friendly Financing Option Through E-Commerce Site

As a company of IDEAL Industries, Inc., SK Professional Tools continues to strengthen IDEAL’s commitment of championing the trades by offering a new financing tool that has technicians’ interests at the forefront.

The new payment gateway on their e-commerce site provides techs with a responsible option to budget for what they need and avoid overspending through manageable payments.

One of the benefits of entering the trades is avoiding the burden of college loan debt, which now weighs heavily on the families of 44 million young people in the United States. However, many people don’t realize that a service tech’s toolbox can be worth upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, causing tool debt to be a very common issue among young techs.

“Tool debt can be a crippling issue for technicians, especially at the beginning of their careers,” said Carmelle Giblin, group president/general manager, IDEAL Tool Group. “It’s tempting to want to build out your tool kit right away, but it’s important to show restraint and buy what you can afford. We want to continue making tools accessible to techs by providing a payment plan option. We think the $1,000 cap is a responsible way to prevent over-spending, while allowing the technicians interest-free access to the tools they need to do their job.”

This new payment platform from SK divides payments into four interest-free installments for purchases up to $1,000 andautomatically deducts payments from the payment method. The new financing offer is available now at https://sktools.com/content/sktools/en_US/tool-financing.

IDEAL Industries is passionate about supporting the professional trades and this is yet another way to demonstrate that. For more information on IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., visit https://www.idealindustries.com, and/or more information on SK Professional Tools, visit https://www.sktools.com.