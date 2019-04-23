Shopowners And Industry Leaders Attend The DRIVE EXPO EAST

DRIVE held its DRIVE EXPO EAST in Savannah, GA, over a three-day period from March 22nd through March 24th. Attendees learned how to manage and grow their own shop from industry leaders and DRIVE executives.

Each day proved to be valuable to all involved. Seminar and panel topics included: “What’s the Real Reason Behind Common Shop Issues” and “You’re the Boss But Are You A Leader?” The multi-session seminar, “Creating the Ideal Technician,” given by Kyle Holt from S/P2, proved to be of keen interest since the area of employee training and retention was a primary focus for all business owners.

“The DRIVE EXPO is always an important industry event,” said Holt. “The Savannah convention was very successful and I always enjoy talking directly with shop owners from across the country.”

DRIVE’s Jim Goepfrich conducted multiple seminars with his “Well-Trained Employee Equals a Happy & Productive Team” being one of the most talked about in Savannah. “If your shop’s team is happy and productive that means better results for the shop’s bottom line,” said Goepfrich. “Management skills are a key component to any successful shop and is at the heart of the DRIVE business model.”

The next DRIVE EXPO will be held on September 27 through September 29, 2019, at the Sheraton FairPlex in Pomona, CA. As with all previous DRIVE EXPOS, prominent industry leaders will share their knowledge with the independent auto shop owner. To register, visit the DRIVE EXPO registration site here.