Shop Boss Announces New Program Features

Shop Boss , a leading shop management solution for independent auto repair shops, recently announced a new suite of features designed to help shop owners maximize their efficiency and profitability.

The updated program offers shop owners a robust set of innovative tools and integrations that can be customized and combined to suit a shop’s specific needs.

“For busy shop owners who want to leverage technology to enhance their business systems, the latest version of Shop Boss offers a simple and powerful way to do just that,” said Chris Boshaw, CEO and founder. “We’re extremely proud of this release and the advances it represents for Shop Boss and the automotive technology industry as a whole.”

Shop owners can access a wide variety of new and updated features, including:

A new PartsTech Tires integration that enables seamless ordering from directly within the Shop Boss interface;

An enhanced MOTOR integration that allows selection of all labor components of a job with just a few clicks;

Full payments integration through 360 Payments, including remote payments capabilities like Text-to-Pay; and

A highly customizable workflow screen designed to show all key RO details at a glance.

Boshaw added: “We’re confident that shop owners will love the upgraded digital tools in this intuitive system. The updated interface satisfies many top customer requests and will let shop owners focus on running their business rather than paperwork and data entry. Shop Boss is committed to continuous improvement and innovation, and these enhancements reinforce our commitment to maintaining our position as the premier shop management solution on the market today.”