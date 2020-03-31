Connect with us

SHIFTMobility Offers 3 Months At No-Charge

 

on

As part of SHIFTMobility’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its potential economic impact on vehicle service centers, it has made the decision to offer its Complete Shop Management and Repair Package (ShopLite, RepairBuddy) free to all new repair and service customers for 90 days.

SHIFTMobility is also upgrading all current customers to ShopLite Edge, its premier shop management package at no cost to them for the same period.

Shops can sign up at https://bit.ly/3bsCntb to take advantage of the offer.

