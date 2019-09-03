SEMA Show Offers Great Alternatives To Parking

SEMA Showgoers are encouraged to use hotel shuttles and the Las Vegas Monorail to get to and from the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Tuesday-Friday, Nov. 5-8, as parking will be impacted by construction at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the event in early November. Free hotel shuttle service will be available to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center and more than 35 hotels, and discounted tickets are available to Showgoers for the Las Vegas Monorail, which will operate at extended hours during the week of the SEMA Show.



“We’re encouraging Showgoers to plan in advance and take advantage of the time-saving and low-cost transportation options that are available,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. “These alternative options are easy to use and will make the overall Show experience much more positive.”



Surveys from 2018 Showgoers found that those who utilized alternatives to driving and parking at the SEMA Show experienced greater overall satisfaction from the event.

Alternatives include:

Hotel Shuttle: Free shuttle service is provided throughout the week to/from the SEMA Show and 35 hotel partners. The shuttles operate from the hotels to the Las Vegas Convention Center 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday the week of the Show, with return service from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 2-5 p.m. on Friday. A complete list of hotels, pickup locations and route details are available at www.semashow.com/ground-transportation.

Monorail: With seven stations covering nearly four miles, including a stop directly in front of the Convention Center and another stop by the Westgate Hotel, where many SEMA Show activities take place, the monorail is a great option for getting to the SEMA Show each day. Trains arrive every 4 to 8 minutes and will begin operation at 6 a.m. on SEMA Show days (Tuesday-Friday, Nov. 5-8). Showgoers can save money and purchase discounted multiday Monorail passes at tickets https://tix.lvmonorail.com/SEMA2019.

Taxi/Ride-Sharing Options: The SEMA Show will also have two designated transportation hubs where taxi and ride-sharing services such as Uber of Lyft will be able to drop off and pick up quickly and easily. Registered buyers (retailers/WDs/jobbers) who are SEMA members will be able to utilize the express taxi lines from the Convention Center on Tuesday-Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 2-4 p.m. For details regarding the express taxi lines for member buyers, visit the SEMA Association Center upstairs in the Grand Lobby.

“Although we’ve found that hotel shuttles and the Monorail are two of the best options for SEMA Showgoers, we know that everyone’s needs are unique,” said Gattuso. “The important thing is that Showgoers plan in advance, know what their options are and select the options that work best for them.”



Showgoers are advised to check the map at www.semashow.com or the mobile app for details on all the transportation options, including locations of the transportation hubs.