SEMA Show Education Expands To The Show Floor, Rewards Power Users

DUB co-founder and entrepreneur Myles Kovacs will conduct interviews on the SEMA Education STAGE, a new 2019 SEMA Show feature where showgoers will be able to hear from leading experts.

The 2019 SEMA Show Education program includes more than 100 seminars designed to help business owners and industry professionals be more competitive and knowledgeable about how to succeed in the $45 billion automotive aftermarket. Back by popular demand are free professional headshots for all Showgoers and Power User cards that reward those attending three or more seminars. A new feature is the the SEMA Education STAGE, where Showgoers will be able to hear from leading experts without leaving the Show floor.

“SEMA Showgoers and their business will benefit from hearing unfiltered, candid insights from business experts and their peers in the industry,” said Zane Clark, SEMA senior director of education. “The seminars are a great resource in helping show attendees translate the innovation found on the trade show floor to success back in the office.”



Among the features of this year’s SEMA Show Education program:

The STAGE, featuring DUB Co-Founder and entrepreneur Myles Kovacs. With interviews hosted multiple times daily, Kovacs will join top industry professionals and personalities as they participate in intimate conversations that will inspire, motivate and cultivate. Produced in partnership with SEMA’s Wheel & Tire Council (WTC), the STAGE will address topics such as wheel and tire trends, best practices, marketing and sales.

With interviews hosted multiple times daily, Kovacs will join top industry professionals and personalities as they participate in intimate conversations that will inspire, motivate and cultivate. Produced in partnership with SEMA’s Wheel & Tire Council (WTC), the STAGE will address topics such as wheel and tire trends, best practices, marketing and sales. Free professional headshots to all attendees and exhibitors. Headshots will be taken Nov. 5-8. At the STAGE, where showgoers will have the opportunity to quickly touch up their photo and have it emailed to them right away. It’s recommended that participants come prepared and dress professionally.

Headshots will be taken Nov. 5-8. At the STAGE, where showgoers will have the opportunity to quickly touch up their photo and have it emailed to them right away. It’s recommended that participants come prepared and dress professionally. The QUAD. At the QUAD, across from the SEMA Members Lounge – North (N251), Showgoers can pick up their Power User Card, earn free SEMA swag, attend educational seminars and learn about career opportunities. To become an Education Power User, showgoers are required to attend three seminars, where they will receive a card-hole punch from a room ambassador. Once all three seminars are attended, they can return to the QUAD to pick up their limited-edition SEMA swag.

At the QUAD, across from the SEMA Members Lounge – North (N251), Showgoers can pick up their Power User Card, earn free SEMA swag, attend educational seminars and learn about career opportunities. To become an Education Power User, showgoers are required to attend three seminars, where they will receive a card-hole punch from a room ambassador. Once all three seminars are attended, they can return to the QUAD to pick up their limited-edition SEMA swag. New retail learning track: Retail Next. Focusing on the market segment’s critical and ever-evolving role in the automotive distribution channel, Retail Next seminars will provide attendees with practical solutions addressing increased competition, financial management and the path to purchase.

Focusing on the market segment’s critical and ever-evolving role in the automotive distribution channel, Retail Next seminars will provide attendees with practical solutions addressing increased competition, financial management and the path to purchase. Women Driven learning track. Powered by the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN), the seminars are aimed at building a community of female professionals and allies who can learn from one another’s experiences by highlighting issues that women currently face in their careers and the skills critical for their success.

Also available are learning tracks on tires and collision repair that are created through a partnership with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) and the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

“The SEMA Show is the only place where can you take part in such a valuable and comprehensive learning experience, taught by industry leaders and business experts from all over the world,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of events. “The seminars are open to all showgoers with credentials, and most education seminars are available free of charge.”

To view the entire 2019 SEMA Show Education program, which begins the day before the official opening of the SEMA Show, visit www.semashow.com/education.

