SEMA Industry Awards Banquet To Feature Blue Man Group

The iconic Blue Man Group will join attendees at this year’s SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, taking place Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Blue Man Group is making its way to the 2019 SEMA Show as part of the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet. The annual event, which follows three full days of activity at the Las Vegas Convention Center, takes place Thursday, Nov. 7, at the nearby Westgate Hotel.

As winners of the SEMA Person of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year and WD of the Year are announced in front of more than 3,000 industry professionals, the iconic Blue Man Group will entertain the crowd with a mixture of unique dance and theatrics.

“The SEMA Industry Awards Banquet is the ideal place for celebrating and connecting with industry friends and family,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. “We’re thrilled to confirm the Blue Man Group will be interspersed in the program at this year’s event.”

Other awards presented during the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet are Rep Agency of the Year and Gen-III Innovator of the Year. Tributes will be made to this year’s SEMA Hall of Fame inductees: Bob Chandler, Bruce Crower and Marla Moore. The evening will feature a cocktail hour, formal sit-down dinner and the Blue Man Group’s performance of art, music, comedy and state-of-the-art technology. Attendees will discover the world through a new perspective, before heading into the final day of the 2019 SEMA Show on Friday, Nov. 8.

All SEMA Show exhibitors qualify to obtain a limited number of free tickets to the banquet based on their booth size. All Showgoers are also able to purchase banquet tickets at www.semashow.com/banquet.

