SEMA Announces High Schools For 2019-2020 Build Program

The Specialty Equipment Market Association ( SEMA ) has announced the 10 participating high schools for the 2019-2020 SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program, a project that reaches, inspires and supports high school students to learn about the automotive aftermarket industry and debuted less than three years ago with just one participating school.

Four schools that participated last year will return to the program this year, with six new schools joining.

“The continuous success of this program speaks volume to the positive impact auto-technology programs have when offered in high school curricula,” said Katie Hurst, SEMA Youth Engagement Programs Manager. “SEMA is proud to provide these students with an avenue to further expand their advancement to a career in the automotive industry.”

California’s Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is among the 10 schools that will participate in the 2019-2020 SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program, which supports students to learn about the automotive aftermarket industry.

Over the course of the semester, students will gain hands-on-experience with aftermarket products, instilling them with skills in project management, installation, body-styling and team building. Vehicles incorporated in this year’s program will include third-generation Toyota 4Runners and Jeep Wrangler TJs.

The chosen high schools for the 2019-2020 SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program are:

Career Center High School–Winston Salem, North Carolina

Comstock High School–Kalamazoo, Michigan

John Hersey High School–Arlington Heights, Illinois

McGavock High School–Nashville, Tennessee

Mon Valley Career & Technology Center — Charleroi, Pennsylvania

Omaha Public Schools Career Center–Omaha, Nebraska

R.L. Turner High School–Carrollton, Texas

Santa Fe ECO–Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School–Santa Ynez, California

Wichita Falls Career Education Center–Wichita Falls, Texas

Rogelio Martinez, a senior at Santa Fe Early Career Opportunities High School who participated in last years’ build, shared his experience on what the program means to him. “The part I loved was seeing all the new aftermarket parts we got to work with. It’s a passion for each and all of us to work with cars, and when we get neat parts like this it’s just that much better.”