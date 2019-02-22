Sears Launches Exclusive New Line Of Craftsman Tools For Mechanics

Sears this week launched the Craftsman Ultimate Collection, featuring a variety of tool sets designed for mechanics. The Ultimate Collection features newly redesigned, high-performance ratchets and ratcheting wrenches. Most sets include unique time-saving accessories such as speed handles, spinner discs and ratcheting adapters, ideal for professional mechanics as well as DIYers, to get the job done faster, according to Sears.

The Craftsman Ultimate Collection is available exclusively at Sears, on sears.com and at Sears Hometown stores. The new professional-grade line was created with input directly from mechanics and is available in 104-piece, 220-piece and 302-piece sets.

“Sears is the real home of the broadest assortment of Craftsman, and we’re pleased to offer our customers innovative new products from this power brand,” said Peter Boutros, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard and chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. “What better way to ensure our mechanic sets are professional-grade, than by working with professionals to create the set? With the Ultimate Collection, we are proud to be offering professional-grade tools we know our customers will love. And these tool sets are only available at Sears.”

This new line was created with input directly from mechanics to most accurately understand their unique needs, resulting in professional quality tools with no filler pieces, such as insert bits. From size range to product inclusion, each set is vigorously tested to ensure durability and comfort.

According to Sears, some of the key differentiators include:

High Performance Ratchets: Ergonomically designed with 90 teeth for fine movement, longer handles and only 4 degrees of swing arc for better and faster results. Ratcheting wrenches have 144 positions for a 2.5-degree arc, offering precise movements in hard-to-reach areas.

One-Of-A-Kind Transformer Ratcheting Wrench: This unique tool boasts a 360-degree rotational and flexible handle head, an unbeatable combination to achieve better access and faster results.

Craftsman at Sears No-Hassle Lifetime Warranty: If any tool fails to perform for any reason, Sears will replace it, hassle-free.

A few products in the Craftsman Ultimate Collection include:

Craftsman Ultimate Collection 104 pc. Mechanic’s Service Set ($319.99) – this 104-piece tool set gives the flexibility needed to finish every job. Included are 64 sockets in ¼-inch and 3/8-inch drives to help complete almost any auto repair.

Craftsman Ultimate Collection 220 pc. Mechanic’s Service Set ($749.99) – designed to withstand the rough auto shop environment, includes a wide variety of sockets and wrenches including the unique 144-position ratcheting wrenches that provide precise movement, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Craftsman Ultimate Collection 302 pc. Mechanic’s Service Set ($999.99) – work comfortably in tight spaces with the help of new accessories like spinner discs, ratcheting adapters and the unique 144-position ratchets designed with a smaller swing arc, providing better access in tight spaces. The set includes a wide variety of sockets and wrenches.

The Craftsman Ultimate Collection is now available in Sears stores and online at Sears.com/craftsmanultimate and also at Sears Hometown stores.