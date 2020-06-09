Connect with us

Products

Schumacher Introduces DSR139, DSR140 Proseries Chargers

Both chargers feature manual timers that let you stay in control.
Advertisement
 

on

Schumacher Electric Corporation announces the addition of two new manual wheel chargers to their DSR line.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With robust engine starting, boost and charge modes, the DSR139 and DSR140 can charge and jump-start nearly any vehicle that might come into your shop. Both of these chargers feature a manual timer that lets you stay in control, large professional metal clamps for a solid connection, 6-gauge output cables that stay flexible even in frigid weather and a convenient 12-ft. total cord reach.

These wheel chargers provide a flexibility in power as well as use. The DSR139 boasts a 225A engine start, 50A boost, 10A charge and an extra 25A boost mode for both 6V or 12V batteries. The DSR140 can put out a 200A engine start, 50A boost, 10A charge and 25A boost mode that handles both 12V and 24V batteries. With both models featuring a long-lasting design and oversized wheels, you have some durable choices perfect for any work shop.

These powerful and robust new professional wheel chargers are available in North America.

For more information: batterychargers.com

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

OTC Releases New Adapter Tools For Heavy-Duty Vehicle Repair

Jenny Products Offers 60-Gallon Air Compressor

OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Advertisement

on

Schumacher Introduces DSR139, DSR140 Proseries Chargers

on

Matco Tools 10-Piece Screwdriver Set

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces New PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

on

Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Dayco Presented With Paccar Quality Achievement Award

News: APA Awards 2020 Spring Promotion Winners

Sponsored Content: Recommending Cabin Air Filters is a Helpful Habit

Engine: ABC Suspension Rocking When Stationary

Diagnostics: Chassis Control Modules After Reconnecting Battery

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect