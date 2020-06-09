Schumacher Introduces DSR139, DSR140 Proseries Chargers

Schumacher Electric Corporation announces the addition of two new manual wheel chargers to their DSR line.

With robust engine starting, boost and charge modes, the DSR139 and DSR140 can charge and jump-start nearly any vehicle that might come into your shop. Both of these chargers feature a manual timer that lets you stay in control, large professional metal clamps for a solid connection, 6-gauge output cables that stay flexible even in frigid weather and a convenient 12-ft. total cord reach.

These wheel chargers provide a flexibility in power as well as use. The DSR139 boasts a 225A engine start, 50A boost, 10A charge and an extra 25A boost mode for both 6V or 12V batteries. The DSR140 can put out a 200A engine start, 50A boost, 10A charge and 25A boost mode that handles both 12V and 24V batteries. With both models featuring a long-lasting design and oversized wheels, you have some durable choices perfect for any work shop.

These powerful and robust new professional wheel chargers are available in North America.

For more information: batterychargers.com