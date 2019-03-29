Schumacher Electric Releases 1200 Lumen Floor Lamp with Lithium Ion Replaceable Battery

Schumacher Electric Corporation announced the release of a 15W COB LED floor lamp with a replaceable battery plus accessories.

The SL879U can provide up to 1200 lumens to light up any work area. The rechargeable 7.4V 4Ah lithium ion battery is replaceable and available through Schumacher (SA880U). Multiple stand options are also available, including a magnetic stand (SA881U), a tripod stand (SA882U) and the 180˚ adjustable stand it comes with.

This versatile floor lamp will soon be available globally.

