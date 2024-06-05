 Schaeffler Recognized as a GM 2023 Top Global Supplier – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Schaeffler Recognized as a GM 2023 Top Global Supplier

This is the fourth time Schaeffler has been honored with this award.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Schaeffler announced it was recently recognized as a top global supplier of 2023 by General Motors during the automaker’s annual Supplier of the Year event in Miami, Florida. This is the fourth time Schaeffler has been honored with this award.

Related Articles

Emphasizing shared values between GM and global suppliers, the rigorous selection process distinguishes those who align closely with GM’s principles, Schaeffler said. These values, rooted in performance, innovation, cultural alignment, and commitment to GM’s ambitious goals, serve as the foundation of the selection criteria.

The selection process is guided by the GPSC Priority Wheel, which prioritizes the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. The framework’s core values of safety, inclusion and relationships serve as the foundation for other priorities such as sustainability, innovation, execution, resilience, and profitability.

“Receiving this prestigious award from General Motors is a testament to our relentless dedication to delivering outstanding quality and performance,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. “We are honored to be recognized as a top global supplier and look forward to further advancing our partnership with GM in the pursuit of automotive excellence.”

Jon Jameson, senior vice president and GM global key account manager, Schaeffler added, “At Schaeffler, we are immensely proud of our continued partnership with General Motors. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, driving us to exceed expectations in every aspect of our collaboration.”

Photo from left: Pratik Shah, Schaeffler key account manager; Klaus Rosenfeld, Schaeffler CEO; Peter Layer, GM purchasing, executive director of chassis propulsion structures; Jon Jameson, Schaeffler senior vice president global key account manager; and Allen Pervo, Schaeffler key account manager.

You May Also Like

News

Philips Announces GoPure GP5212 Automotive Air Purifier

It uses a 3-layer filter to deliver cleaner, healthier, fresher air on the go, Lumileds said.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Lumileds offers the Philips GoPure GP5212 Automotive Air Purifier for drivers and families who suffer from seasonal allergies. Powerful, compact, and simple to use, GoPure GP5212 effectively filters out airborne allergens including pollen and mold that can pass through the cabin filters typically found in passenger vehicles, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Snap-on Announces Latest Software Release

The latest software includes new coverage and guided component tests and features.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraising Initiative

The campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Grew company from small machine shop to global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

By Nadine Battah
ASE Practice Tests Available Online

You can get a good idea of what to expect by adding the official ASE practice tests to your study plans.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Schaeffler Releases TorCon 6L80 Torque Converter

The LuK TorCon 6L80 is “the only all-new, never remanufactured torque converter available in the independent aftermarket,” Schaeffler said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Schaeffler and Sustainability with Jerry Conroy

Conroy shares insights into his career trajectory, the evolving landscape of the company’s aftermarket operations, and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AACF Celebrates 65 Years Serving the Aftermarket

AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser April 1st.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

They are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect, and diagnose several components integrated with ADAS.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers