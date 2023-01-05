Schaeffler Group Releases Series of LuK TSBs

Schaeffler Group USA has released a series of technical and service bulletins for the LuK product line. The bulletins feature bleeding instructions, guided bleeding procedures and installation instructions for LuK slave cylinders, and DMF to solid flywheel conversions. In conjunction with their REPXPERT service brand, Schaeffler provides technical tips and service information for the LuK product line.

For over 50 years, LuK has been one of the most trusted and recognized brands in the automotive aftermarket. “The LuK product catalog now offers over 1,800 parts available in North America, providing repair solutions for a wide range of vehicles” said Mac Eash, Americas North Sales Manager.

“LuK is the world’s largest manufacturer of clutch components and dual-mass flywheels, bringing O.E. quality to the aftermarket” stated Jason Haney, Technical Services. “In conjunction with LuK, the Schaeffler REPXPERT brand provides an abundance of information supporting the three Schaeffler aftermarket categories: transmission, engine, and chassis.”

The REPXPERT service portal provides technical information about all Schaeffler products, as well as repair instructions to help with part replacement and problem diagnosis. To access these services and view the bulletins, visit the REPXPERT website: https://www.repxpert.us/en-us/technical-information/transmission