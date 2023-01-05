 Schaeffler Group Releases Series of LuK TSBs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Schaeffler Group Releases Series of LuK TSBs

In conjunction with its REPXPERT service brand, Schaeffler provides technical tips and service information for LuK products.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Schaeffler Group USA has released a series of technical and service bulletins for the LuK product line. The bulletins feature bleeding instructions, guided bleeding procedures and installation instructions for LuK slave cylinders, and DMF to solid flywheel conversions. In conjunction with their REPXPERT service brand, Schaeffler provides technical tips and service information for the LuK product line.

Related Articles

For over 50 years, LuK has been one of the most trusted and recognized brands in the automotive aftermarket. “The LuK product catalog now offers over 1,800 parts available in North America, providing repair solutions for a wide range of vehicles” said Mac Eash, Americas North Sales Manager.

“LuK is the world’s largest manufacturer of clutch components and dual-mass flywheels, bringing O.E. quality to the aftermarket” stated Jason Haney, Technical Services. “In conjunction with LuK, the Schaeffler REPXPERT brand provides an abundance of information supporting the three Schaeffler aftermarket categories: transmission, engine, and chassis.”

The REPXPERT service portal provides technical information about all Schaeffler products, as well as repair instructions to help with part replacement and problem diagnosis. To access these services and view the bulletins, visit the REPXPERT website: https://www.repxpert.us/en-us/technical-information/transmission

You May Also Like

News

FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass & Brake Assets

FMSI says the purchase will complement its existing business.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

FMSI Automotive Hardware has announced its acquisition of the Brass & Brake assets of Plews & Edelmann. FMSI says the purchase will complement its existing business.

FMSI Automotive Hardware has been a manufacturer of brake, fuel, transmission, AC and Coolant repair lines and fittings for more than 30 years. With the addition of Edelmann Fittings and Brake Lines, FMSI says it will be “the industry leader in high-quality, problem-solving automotive fittings and fluid carrying lines. Our customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand will be able to take advantage of two great offerings merged into one source,” the company stated in a press release.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Extend ASE A-Series Certifications With ASE Renewal App

Those with ASE (A1-A9) certifications expiring on Dec. 31 can receive a one-year extension using the ASE renewal app.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The Group Launches Toys For Tots Campaign

2022 marks the 11th consecutive year that The Group members are participating in the USMC Reserves program.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
MEMA Announces Plans to Position for the Future

New structure will strengthen the voice and influence of vehicle suppliers and align MEMA with the industry’s transformation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

A winner will be randomly selected and announced on Dec. 9, 2022, during the PRI Show. 

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Snap-on Debuts ZEUS+ Diagnostics EPIQ Workstation Giveaway

Any Snap-on customer with a diagnostic platform running the fall software release by Dec. 31, 2022 will be entered into this sweepstakes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Offers Remote Options for Recertification Testing

This remote testing option is available for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2 tests.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Repairify Announces New Training Program

The Repairify Institute, a comprehensive technical training program for automotive professionals, will launch in 2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers