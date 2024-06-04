 Schaeffler, ATSG Partner to Support Technical Education – UnderhoodService

Schaeffler, ATSG Partner to Support Technical Education

Schaeffler will provide ATSG members with ongoing education and technical resources.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Motion technology provider Schaeffler announced it entered into a partnership with ATSG to become its primary sponsor. Through this agreement, Schaeffler will provide ongoing technical education support to the members of ATSG, which has offered technical support and repair information for transmission technicians for almost 40 years.

Through its LuK brand, Schaeffler’s partnership with ATSG will “bring significant educational benefits to technicians in the aftermarket transmission repair industry,” the company said. Schaeffler added it will deliver technical educational content to ATSG members via in-person and online training events focused on trouble shooting and repair best practices.

“Having the opportunity to partner with ATSG demonstrates our commitment to providing both innovation and education to the aftermarket,” said Rob Steinmetz, product manager, Schaeffler. “As vehicles continue to become more complex, Schaeffler strives to support repair technicians with the resources they need to get the job done. We are thrilled to partner with ATSG and look forward to supporting its members.”

Reed Trueblood, managing director of ATSG, added: “We are eagerly anticipating the value and important resources this partnership will bring to technicians; Schaeffer’s dedication to excellence aligns with ATSG’s vision of driving innovation and empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions.”  

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Schaeffler and ATSG will host a series of training events, offering a range of opportunities for technicians to connect and learn. To sign up for these events and learn more about this partnership, visit https://atsg.com/seminars

