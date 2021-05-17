Connect with us

News

SCCA Forms EV Advisory Committee

 

on

The SCCA has formed the Electrified Vehicle Advisory Committee (EVAC) to create unified procedures across SCCA programs for Electrified Vehicles (EV).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The nine-person committee is being led by SCCA Area 4 Director Dayle Frame—EV owner and Solo competitor—and made up of representatives from Road Racing, Track/Time Trials, Rally/Solo, and industry experts. The first tasks the EVAC has been charged with are to create basic safety rules for EVs at SCCA events and to help guide regions and facilities when it comes to training and being equipped for EVs.

“In my duties as an SCCA Director I saw a need for the SCCA to have a long-term plan for incorporating EVs and their powertrains into all levels of participation,” said Frame, who researched how each individual SCCA program was approaching EV participation and formed the committee based on those procedures and needs. “Because EVs were not something that many in the SCCA have experience with, we knew that we needed to form a committee with a broad range of experience, and we’re looking forward to what we can accomplish and enabling more EV’s on the grid.”

While the focus is currently on the foundational elements of EV participation, future goals of the EVAC include procedures for technical inspections of non-production EVs and the potential for rulesets for EV-specific competition classing.

Advertisement

The EVAC welcomes feedback and encourages those interested in sharing their thoughts to send a letter to the Club Racing Board under the Electric Vehicle Category at crbscca.com. For more information, visit scca.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Obituary: IndyCar Legend Bobby Unser, 87

News: Interstate All Battery Partners With Operation Homefront

News: Registration Opens For 2021 MACS Trade Show

News: ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

Advertisement

on

SCCA Forms EV Advisory Committee

on

May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

on

SiriusXM Service Lane Program Benefits Shops, Customers

on

Making Motorcycle Test Rides Easy
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: SCCA Forms EV Advisory Committee

Products: Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

Featured: The Dealership: Friend or Foe?

Products: Clore PRO-LOGIX 12V 1.0A Battery Charger/Maintainer

News: May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Recommending The Right Lubricant

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Earn Customer Trust with Ideal Spark Plugs for GDI Engines

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Control Arms

Sponsored Content

Prevent Premature Jeep JK Part Wear with Ball Joint Upgrades
Connect
UnderhoodService