S.U.R.&R. Releases New Oil And Fuel Filter Removal Cup

New “Why Didn’t I Think of That” product keeps techs and shop floors clean and safe.
S.U.R.&R., the vehicle fluid line repair solutions division of Husky Corporation, has unveiled a new specialty tool that will keep service technicians safer and shop floors cleaner during everyday jobs that involve oil and fuel filter replacement.

The FC5 Filter Removal Cup is designed to protect exposed skin from heat and eliminate the mess of fluid drips that commonly occur during routine vehicle maintenance.

Made of pliable and non-slip material, the FC5 Filter Removal Cup permits easy manipulation to access tight or oddly shaped filter placement locations. The FC5 is designed for filters commonly found on cars, SUVs, light duty trucks and vans.

“Residual oil in the filter at the connection point drips out during nearly every oil change. That’s always annoying and potentially harmful,” said S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager Bob Joy. The FC5 Filter Removal Cup will catch those potentially dangerous hot fluids before they can drip on your hand and down your arm.”

The FC5 Filter Removal Cup will also keep work areas safer by preventing potential slipping on vehicle fluids that accidentally hit the shop floor. The FC5 Filter Removal Cup can also serve to store loose nuts, bolts, screws, drain plugs and other items during service.

“This is the kind of product that every vehicle technician would use on a daily basis and should have wide appeal in the automotive service industry,” said Joy. “We strive to always keep the tech in mind.” The FC5 Filter cup is Made in the USA.

For more information, contact S.U.R.&R. at 1-800-390-3996.

