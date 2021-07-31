Connect with us
S.O.S. Podcast: When Setting Goals, Don’t Climb Alone

 

The SOS podcast helps lessen the 3 am panic and boost confidence. This episode is presented by Autoshop Solutions.
When you set out to climb the mountain to success, it helps to know where you want to go. It also helps to have someone to climb along with you. When it comes to shop marketing, do you have the lifeline to support you?

In this podcast series, Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner and Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, Vic and Doug will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.

In this episode, Vic and Doug discuss the idea of partnering with someone who can help you set your goals and achieve them. Guests are Dwayne Myers, Dynamic Automotive, Frederick County, MD and Margaret Palango with Autoshop Solutions.

This episode is presented by Autoshop Solutions.

