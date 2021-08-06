Connect with us

S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services

The SOS podcast is intended to help lessen the 3 am panic and boost confidence. This episode is presented by 360 Payments.
 

When someone asks you what you do, how do you describe your business? You may think it’s “auto repair,” but let’s be honest – you’re really in the credit, customer satisfaction and counseling business.

Truly, shop operations have changed – are you keeping up? Just as technology has changed the way you repair cars and service your customers, the ways you can request and accept payment have changed as well.

In this podcast series, Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner and Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, Vic and Doug will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.

In this episode, Vic and Doug discuss new technology in the credit card processing industry and how it affects shop owners with Steve Ciabottoni from 360 Payments.

This episode is presented by 360 Payments.

To view the entire episode, click here.

