S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services

When someone asks you what you do, how do you describe your business? You may think it’s “auto repair,” but let’s be honest – you’re really in the credit, customer satisfaction and counseling business.

Click Here to Read More

Truly, shop operations have changed – are you keeping up? Just as technology has changed the way you repair cars and service your customers, the ways you can request and accept payment have changed as well.

In this podcast series, Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner and Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, Vic and Doug will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.