Connect with us

Podcasts

S.O.S. Podcast – How Text-To-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

Contactless payments can make your customers comfortable – and make your finances more secure.
 

on

Finance can be a huge headache for shop owners. It’s important to get paid for the work you do, of course but there can be significant challenges to collecting the payment when the repair is completed. Have you ever looked across the counter and wondered, “Is this transaction going to be a dream or a nightmare?”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The search for contactless options has led many shop owners to implement text-to-pay systems. What was once a “nice to have” option has quickly become a “must have” business tool. In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman and Vic Tarasik talk with Jesse Meddaugh from 360 Payments, San Jose, CA and Charlie Marcotte from American Pride Automotive, Hampton Roads, VA..

In this podcast series, Shop Owner Solutions, discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, Vic and Doug will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.

Advertisement

This episode is sponsored by 360 Payments.

To view the entire episode, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services

Podcasts: Podcast: One On One With Johnny G’s GOAT

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast: When Setting Goals, Don’t Climb Alone

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: 6 Decades Of Great Stories To Tell

Advertisement

on

S.O.S. Podcast - How Text-To-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

on

S.O.S. Podcast - Employee Reviews Don't Have To Be Scary

on

S.O.S. Podcast - Don't Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections

on

AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: MANN-FILTER Launches New Website

News: Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast – How Text-To-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

Video: VIDEO: Navigating the Ignition Coil Connector

Video: VIDEO: Ignition Coil Torque

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Navigating the Ignition Coil Connector

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Training Series: How to Service Ignition Coils

Sponsored Content

The Right Filter Recommendation Depends on Driving Habits

Sponsored Content

For Maximized Uptime, Don’t Neglect U-Joints
Connect
UnderhoodService