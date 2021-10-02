S.O.S. Podcast – How Much Is Your Time Worth?

You have a lot of expensive “stuff” in your shop – but is that the most valuable part of your business operation? Your investment goes way beyond the hard assets like tools, equipment, your customers’ vehicles and your building. Without an effective use of your time your business will only go so far.

Click Here to Read More

“The biggest investment successful shop owners make is in time,” says Vic Tarasik, Shop Owner Coach. “One thing we often forget about time is that it is the most perishable thing we have.” Guests on this episode are Brian Bates, Eagle Automotive, Littleton, CO; and Scott Thorley, president of Protractor

In this podcast series, guests discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, hosts Vic Tarasik and Doug Kaufman will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.