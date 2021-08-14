Connect with us

Podcasts

S.O.S. Podcast – Don’t Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections

DVIs provide a “team mentality” to your techs and customers. This podcast is sponsored by Shop Boss.
 

on

Digital vehicle inspections (DVI) let a customer “look over your shoulder” as you inspect and repair their vehicle. They are proven to be helpful to the sales process – so why are some shops very successful with the procedure and others struggle to implement this simple shop tool?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this podcast series, Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner and Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach discuss some of the nightmares shop owners face with leading shop owners from across the country. Shop Owner Solutions is intended to help you avoid the 3 am panic – together, Vic and Doug will explore the things that cause you the most stress, put your anxiety into high gear and keep you from feeling like you’re achieving the success you deserve.

A picture is worth a thousand words and, in this episode, Vic and Doug discuss digital vehicle inspections with Kurt Kennedy from Kennedy Auto Solutions in Tom Ball, TX, and Chris Boshaw from Shop Boss.

Advertisement

This episode is sponsored by Shop Boss.

To view the entire episode, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast: When Setting Goals, Don’t Climb Alone

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: 6 Decades Of Great Stories To Tell

Podcasts: Understanding How Rental Car Insurance Impacts Your Shop

Podcasts: Training Still Matters, Regardless Of The Method

Advertisement

on

S.O.S. Podcast - Don't Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections

on

AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher

on

AMN Drivetime: Catching Up With Industry Icon Kathleen Schmatz

on

S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast – Don’t Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections

Video: VIDEO: Is Retirement Scary, Exciting? Either Way, It’s Coming

News: RPM Act Advocacy Continues

News: Trade Groups Push Access To OEM And Multi-Brand Scan Tools

Video: VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Is Retirement Scary, Exciting? Either Way, It's Coming

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Right Filter Recommendation Depends on Driving Habits

Sponsored Content

For Maximized Uptime, Don’t Neglect U-Joints
Connect
UnderhoodService