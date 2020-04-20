Connect with us

Rust Release Rust Removal Liquid

It will not tarnish or pit unrusted metal, nor will it damage surrounding materials.
Rust Release liquid rust removal tool will safely remove rust from steel, copper, iron, brass or aluminum. It will not tarnish or pit unrusted metal, nor will it damage surrounding materials such as paint, rubber, wood or plastic.  

Rust Release works through a selective chelation process, which involves a large synthetic molecule bonding with metal and holding it in a solution. Rust Release only bonds to iron, so it can remove iron from iron oxide (rust). Since it only bonds to iron, it will not affect other metals, paints, etc.

This effective all-purpose rust removal solution is safe on your skin and is environmentally friendly.

Use Rust Release Rust Remover for:

  • Cleaning old hand tools
  • Removing rust from car parts
  • Cleaning out an old gas tank
  • Cleaning an old gun
  • Removing the rust from your kid’s bike’s chain (since they left it out in the rain)

For more information, visit https://raybuck.com/the-ultimate-rust-removal-liquid/.

