 Rust and Corrosion Preventive Oil (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Rust and Corrosion Preventive Oil (VIDEO)

Your tools and equipment need to be protected from rust. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

Joe Keene
By Joe Keene

CC:

Related Articles

Welcome to Rustgard, rust and corrosion preventive oil by Lubegard, product overview.

Rust and corrosion can destroy tools and equipment, and it only takes a little moisture to trigger rust. Whether in your garage, shed, or shop, temperature and humidity levels are constantly fluctuating and your tools and equipment need to be protected.

Anytime moisture interacts with iron or a ferrous derivative metal and oxygen, there’s danger of rust forming. Rustgard provides a protective layer to displace moisture and protect metal surfaces from humidity that could cause rust and corrosion. It is easily applied by spraying, dipping, wiping, or brushing.

Unlike other rust and corrosion preventive oils, Rustgard can be directly applied to wet surfaces. There is no drying time needed before using.

Rustgard was originally developed for commercial use as a rust preventative coating for parts freshly out of the part’s washer by one of the largest transmission and engine rebuilders in the country. It’s heavy-duty industrial strength formula makes it the ideal product for any size shop and provides a defensive shield for tools, parts, and equipment, especially when they’re in storage.

Rustgard’s protective coating preserves their life and functionality, making sure they work when you need them. Rustgard is perfect for freshly sharpened edges and newly machined parts that are highly susceptible to rust and corrosion.

Rustgard is a wax-free formula, so it will not clog filters, making an essential tool for transmission and engine builders. In addition, the wax-free formula is ideal for spray application for difficult to reach areas exposed to corrosive conditions. Rustgard provides a protective barrier, displaces moisture, and protects metal surfaces from humidity.

Rustgard is offered in 8 and 16 ounce spray bottles equipped with specialty mist sprayers, perfect for parts builders, mechanics, and tool users everywhere. Bulk sizes are also available for commercial users and parts dipping.

Protect your hard work, expensive tools and equipment with Rustgard rust and corrosion preventive oil. For more product information and to see the full line of Lubegard products, visit our website at lubegard.com.

Lubegard is the leader in research, development, and manufacturing of highly specialized synthetic lubricants to various markets.

This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

You May Also Like

Video

2007-2021 Toyota Tundra Strut Replacement (VIDEO)

Follow along the step by step installation process for struts on 2007-2021 Toyota Tundra’s. This video is sponsored by PRT.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

When ordering complete front struts for the Tundra, make sure you check if the truck is four wheel drive or two wheel drive. Also, check if the truck has the TRD package.

Lift the vehicle and remove the front wheels. Disconnect the stabilizer bar length on both lower control arms. There are two bolts that secure the ball joint to the knuckle. You can remove the outer tie rod from the knuckle to create extra clearance, but we found we didn't need to do this. Next, remove the bolt that secures the strut to the lower control arm. Working inside the wheel well, unfasten the four nuts that hold the upper strut mount to the frame. Loosen but do not remove the bolts that secure the lower control arm to the frame. This will make the lower control arm easier to lower. Pull down on the lower control arm to remove the strut assembly.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)

Follow along the step by step installation process of shocks on a Ford F-250. This video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video)

Creating parts takes many steps worth of work. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

Four qualities stand out the most when looking at these catalytic converters. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

Accurate diagnosis of any suspected ECM-related fault is important. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber
ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Before you swap out a module that won’t communicate, do a few simple inspections. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)

There are only four fundamental areas that could cause drivability concerns. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

Tapered wheel bearings are still being used in certain applications. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

By Brian Sexton
UnderhoodService