Rust and Corrosion Preventive Oil (VIDEO)

Rust and corrosion can destroy tools and equipment, and it only takes a little moisture to trigger rust. Whether in your garage, shed, or shop, temperature and humidity levels are constantly fluctuating and your tools and equipment need to be protected.

Anytime moisture interacts with iron or a ferrous derivative metal and oxygen, there’s danger of rust forming. Rustgard provides a protective layer to displace moisture and protect metal surfaces from humidity that could cause rust and corrosion. It is easily applied by spraying, dipping, wiping, or brushing.

Unlike other rust and corrosion preventive oils, Rustgard can be directly applied to wet surfaces. There is no drying time needed before using.

Rustgard was originally developed for commercial use as a rust preventative coating for parts freshly out of the part’s washer by one of the largest transmission and engine rebuilders in the country. It’s heavy-duty industrial strength formula makes it the ideal product for any size shop and provides a defensive shield for tools, parts, and equipment, especially when they’re in storage.

Rustgard’s protective coating preserves their life and functionality, making sure they work when you need them. Rustgard is perfect for freshly sharpened edges and newly machined parts that are highly susceptible to rust and corrosion.

Rustgard is a wax-free formula, so it will not clog filters, making an essential tool for transmission and engine builders. In addition, the wax-free formula is ideal for spray application for difficult to reach areas exposed to corrosive conditions. Rustgard provides a protective barrier, displaces moisture, and protects metal surfaces from humidity.

Rustgard is offered in 8 and 16 ounce spray bottles equipped with specialty mist sprayers, perfect for parts builders, mechanics, and tool users everywhere. Bulk sizes are also available for commercial users and parts dipping.

Rustgard is offered in 8 and 16 ounce spray bottles equipped with specialty mist sprayers, perfect for parts builders, mechanics, and tool users everywhere. Bulk sizes are also available for commercial users and parts dipping.

Lubegard is the leader in research, development, and manufacturing of highly specialized synthetic lubricants to various markets.

