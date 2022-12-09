 Rotary Announces New A/C Recharging Equipment Line
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Rotary Announces New A/C Recharging Equipment Line

on

The Alliance And Federated Announce Strategic Collaboration

on

Extend ASE A-series Certifications with the ASE Renewal App

on

FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass & Brake Assets
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO) Video
play

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO) Video
play

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Rotary Announces New A/C Recharging Equipment Line

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, announced the launch of its new line of fully automatic A/C diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Advertisement

Unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, the new Rotary product line provides North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases, the company says.

There are three models launching in spring of 2023:

  • The single-gas R3AC50-A (R-134a refrigerant compatible)
  • The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R-1234yf refrigerant compatible)
  • The industry-leading dual-gas R-3AC80-AYF (both R-134a and R-1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes

These A/C machines, coupled with Rotary’s unparalleled service and support network, are an absolute game-changer,” said Ian Wendler, vice president and general manager for VSG Americas. “We look forward to hitting the market this spring with a product that will increase the amount of work shops can perform – and revenue that can be obtained – as we head into the busy A/C season.”

Advertisement

“Based on the high level of excitement and interest that was generated during their debut and demonstration at this year’s SEMA show, it’s clear we have something that automotive service professionals will want to get their hands on sooner rather than later,” Wendler added.

For more information, visit Rotarylift.com/ACCart

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: The Group Launches Toys For Tots Campaign

News: MEMA Announces Plans to Position for the Future

News: Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

News: Snap-on Debuts ZEUS+ Diagnostics EPIQ Workstation Giveaway

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService