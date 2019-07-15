Robinair Unveils New Refrigerant Analyzers For Vehicles Equipped With R-134a Or R-1234yf A/C Systems

News
Robinair has released its new R-ID (No. 16990) and R-ID Plus (No. 16995) Refrigerant Analyzers, which allow technicians to quickly and accurately determine the refrigerant purity of a vehicle’s A/C system. The R-ID and R-ID Plus Refrigerant Analyzers are designed for use on vehicles with either R-134a or the newer R-1234yf refrigerant.

Powered by an internal lithium ion battery, the R-ID and R-ID Plus measures the percentage of R-1234yf, R-134a, R-12 refrigerants, as well as R-22 and Hydrocarbon contaminants. An optional R-12 hose is required for technicians to be able to test R-12 refrigerant. The analyzers also measure the percent air in pure R-1234yf and R-134a refrigerants.

The tools are certified to the SAE J2912 standard and can connect directly to any SAE J2843 or J3030 A/C service machine with an external USB port. Each device has a large color display that shows analysis results and helps technicians to determine the next step of an A/C system service.  

The R-ID Plus Refrigerant Analyzer is equipped with the same features and functionality as the R-ID Refrigerant Analyzer but adds an internal printer to print final test results.

For more information on the new 16990 and 16995 refrigerant analyzers or other Robinair A/C recovery machines, tools, equipment and accessories, visit Robinair.com.

