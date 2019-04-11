Robinair Releases New Replacement Service And Tank Hoses
Robinair has released new, made in the USA, replacement service and tank hoses designed for use with the 34888HD machine. The 34888HD R134a machine is engineered to save time in the shop with fully automatic operation and a removable tank for larger A/C systems typically found in buses. The new hoses are designed specifically for the machine and are made to be durable and long-lasting. All hoses are now available in North America.
In total, six new part numbers were released for service and replacement tank hoses, including:
Service hoses:
- 70130: 18’ R134a red and blue hose set
- 70131: 18’ R134a blue service hose
- 70132: 18’ R134a red service hose
Replacement tank hoses
- 70140: Replacement red tank hose
- 70141: Replacement blue tank hose
- 70142: Replacement yellow tank hose
