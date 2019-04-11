Robinair has released new, made in the USA, replacement service and tank hoses designed for use with the 34888HD machine. The 34888HD R134a machine is engineered to save time in the shop with fully automatic operation and a removable tank for larger A/C systems typically found in buses. The new hoses are designed specifically for the machine and are made to be durable and long-lasting. All hoses are now available in North America.

In total, six new part numbers were released for service and replacement tank hoses, including:

Service hoses:

70130: 18’ R134a red and blue hose set

70131: 18’ R134a blue service hose

70132: 18’ R134a red service hose

Replacement tank hoses

70140: Replacement red tank hose

70141: Replacement blue tank hose

70142: Replacement yellow tank hose

For additional information, visit Robinair.