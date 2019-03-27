Robinair Releases A/C System Capacity Database Updates For A/C Recovery Machines In North America

Robinair has released three new air conditioning (A/C) refrigerant capacity database cards that help ensure vehicle systems are charged with the correct amount of oil and refrigerant, per OEM specifications. The databases, 34411-J, 34412-D and 34413-B, are compatible with a range of Robinair A/C recovery, recycling and recharge (RRR) machines including the new AC1234-4, 34288NI, 34788NI, 34988NI machines and legacy Robinair machines.

Below are details on the three databases available:

34411-J R-134a vehicle A/C capacities database 2019

• Compatible with Robinair 34788, 34788-H and 34988

• Confirms A/C system charge capacities directly from Robinair A/C RRR machines for R-134a systems

• Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2018 using R-134a refrigerant

34412-D R-134a vehicle A/C capacities database 2019

• Compatible with Robinair 34288NI, 34788NI, 34788NI-H and 34988NI

• Confirms A/C system charge capacities directly from Robinair A/C RRR machines for R-134a systems

• Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2018 using R-134a refrigerant

34413-B R-1234yf vehicle A/C capacities database 2019

• Compatible with Robinair AC1234-4

• Confirms A/C system charge capacities directly from Robinair A/C RRR machines for R-1234yf systems

• Includes refrigerant charge and oil capacities for vehicle A/C system components for most 2013-2018 passenger vehicles using R-1234yf

For more information on A/C recovery machines, tools, equipment and accessories, visit Robinair.com.