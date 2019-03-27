News/Robinair
ago

Robinair Releases A/C System Capacity Database Updates For A/C Recovery Machines In North America

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Robinair Releases A/C System Capacity Database Updates For A/C Recovery Machines In North America

ProMAXX Tool Introduces Ford PowerPull Oil Tube Extractor

Icahn Automotive Expands 'Race To 2026' Program At Philadelphia Lincoln Tech

Gary Townsend Named Winner Of Mitchell 1 'Shift Into High Gear' Facebook Sweepstakes

MAHLE Service Solutions Releases Next Generation Of ArcticPRO A/C Handling Systems For R134a And R1234yf Refrigerants

Federated Member S&W Supply Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable

Check Out The March Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

TechForce Foundation Celebrates Up-And-Coming Transportation Technicians With 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards

AASA, Auto Care Association Leaders To Address Freedom Of Choice And Data Access At 2019 Vision Conference

Robinair has released three new air conditioning (A/C) refrigerant capacity database cards that help ensure vehicle systems are charged with the correct amount of oil and refrigerant, per OEM specifications. The databases, 34411-J, 34412-D and 34413-B, are compatible with a range of Robinair A/C recovery, recycling and recharge (RRR) machines including the new AC1234-4, 34288NI, 34788NI, 34988NI machines and legacy Robinair machines. 

Below are details on the three databases available:

34411-J R-134a vehicle A/C capacities database 2019

• Compatible with Robinair 34788, 34788-H and 34988

• Confirms A/C system charge capacities directly from Robinair A/C RRR machines for R-134a systems

• Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2018 using R-134a refrigerant

34412-D R-134a vehicle A/C capacities database 2019

• Compatible with Robinair 34288NI, 34788NI, 34788NI-H and 34988NI

• Confirms A/C system charge capacities directly from Robinair A/C RRR machines for R-134a systems

• Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2018 using R-134a refrigerant

34413-B R-1234yf vehicle A/C capacities database 2019

• Compatible with Robinair AC1234-4

• Confirms A/C system charge capacities directly from Robinair A/C RRR machines for R-1234yf systems

• Includes refrigerant charge and oil capacities for vehicle A/C system components for most 2013-2018 passenger vehicles using R-1234yf

For more information on A/C recovery machines, tools, equipment and accessories, visit Robinair.com.

Show Full Article