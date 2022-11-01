Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road

It all comes down to this.

“I didn’t want something easy. I wanted something that was going to be an ‘Are you going to make it?’ moment every time I get in the car.”

That’s how Babcox Media’s Joe Keene set the stage in the first episode of Road to AAPEX, well before he knew what was ahead of him. And oh boy did he deliver on those “Will he make it?” moments.

The road to fixing up a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer to make the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas for AAPEX was long and unpredictable. It was also fun and exciting as Keene, an ASE-certified technician, was able to take in the sights of America’s automotive past on Route 66.