 Road to AAPEX Ep. 1: The Future Legacy of the Automotive Aftermarket

Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Travel a new Road to AAPEX this season by watching the first episode in this year’s Road to AAPEX series.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The automotive aftermarket often celebrates its long and historic legacy—manufacturers that engineer solutions, distribution channels that crisscross the country, parts stores and repair shops that keep America moving. Today, the aftermarket is paving the foundation of a new legacy—dreaming up innovation in new and existing powertrains, leveraging digitally driven solutions and forging stronger relationships. This year’s Road to AAPEX traverses the crossroads where history meets ingenuity to drive the industry down the road toward its future legacy.

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, navigates the automotive aftermarket landscape, starting at the Crawford Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. A location rich in automotive history, the Crawford Museum displays a parallel path between early automotive designs and modern vehicles that shows off the continuous advancements that have shaped the industry.

Meanwhile, David Sickels, Babcox Media editor, will delve into the aftermarket and the significant contributions of independent companies within the supply chain. He’ll travel the country to chart the history of the aftermarket, the key players, and the processes involved in manufacturing automotive parts.  He will interview key figures in the industry and examine the processes that bring aftermarket parts from conception to market, providing valuable insights into the operational aspects and historical development of the aftermarket sector.

Then there’s Babcox Media’s Scott Shriber, automotive aftermarket guru, who will focus on the logistics and distribution chains that deliver parts to local technicians and repair shops. He’ll explore the history of parts distribution, tracing its growth and evolution into the complex system it is today while providing a detailed look at how distribution networks have adapted to meet increasing demand and technological advancements, ensuring parts are delivered efficiently and reliably.

Of course, it all ends where the rubber meets the road—the hard-working automotive repairs shops that put the parts and solutions to work to get customer vehicles back on the road. Joe Keene will take us on a tour of the automotive aftermarket front line to talk with shop owners and technicians about how they’re innovating within their own businesses to keep America moving.

Watch the video for a deeper understanding of the industry’s dynamics and the factors that drive its continuous evolution. Be sure to stay tuned for more episodes of Road to AAPEX.

Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

At NAPA, “Breaux Knows” business relationships, ABCs to avoid, and serving the automotive professional.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Growing up in South Louisiana, Randy Breaux started working young, inspired by his machinist father and grandfather. His formal career began after college, spending 26 years in manufacturing, with 21 of those at Baldor Electric Company. Following its acquisition by a European firm in 2011, he transitioned to the distribution side, joining Motion, a division of Genuine Parts Company.

How Modern Car Sensors Optimize Performance and Emissions

Learn how Standard ensures accuracy, speed, and durability in their sensors to maximize engine performance and efficiency.

By Doug Kaufman
Five Tips for your Next Wheel Bearing Job

These practical tips are designed to save you time and frustration, ensuring a smooth, noise-free outcome for your customers.

By Andrew Markel
Do EVs Require Special Brake Pads?

Proper brake pad selection is crucial for EVs to ensure consistent stopping power and long pad life.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Educate Your Customers Utilizing AI

Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your shop’s credibility and customer trust.

By Andrew Markel

AMN Drivetime: Mike Mohler

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

By Emma Henderson
AAPEX: Navigating the Automotive Aftermarket’s Digital Evolution

The shift toward digital platforms has reshaped how businesses operate, from inventory management to customer interactions.

By Emma Henderson
What the Future Holds for the Aftermarket at AAPEX 2024

Attending AAPEX provides automotive professionals with the latest insights and innovations from industry leaders.

By Emma Henderson
Keynote Speaker Announced for AAPEX 2024

Award-winning sports broadcaster, host, entrepreneur and television personality Erin Andrews has been announced as the Keynote Breakfast speaker for AAPEX 2024.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers