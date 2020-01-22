Connect with us

Rislone Oil Additive Improves Engine Performance

Help customers restore horsepower and improve engine performance with an affordable solution.


Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (P/N HPL201) is designed to help your customers restore horsepower and improve engine performance and to be an affordable solution to extend oil life, quiet noisy engines and make engines run better and last longer.

It provides heavy-duty engine protection by leaving a defensive film on internal engine parts to eliminate start-up wear and restore horsepower and torque. The result is hyper-performance.

The supplement uses a completely petroleum-based formula that will not void new car warranties and is compatible with all petroleum and synthetic oils.

For more info: hyperlube.com

