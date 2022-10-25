Rislone Cleaner & Super Flush Cleans and Protects Entire Cooling System

Now part of the Rislone Hy-per premium performance chemical family, Rislone Hy-per Cool Radiator Cleaner & Super Flush (p/n HFL400) is formulated to remove damaging coolant deposits that build up over time and cause engine overheating. It also neutralizes acids and helps prevent the formation of scale deposits for longer system life. Its Heavy Duty Xtreme Clean™ formula cleans the entire cooling system, removing solder bloom, oily residue, rust, and scale.

“One of the unique elements of Rislone Hy-per Cool Radiator Cleaner & Super Flush is that it includes a water pump lubricant and inhibitors that protect the water pump during cleaning,” explains Clayton Parks, vice president of strategic development for Rislone. “This helps prevent other coolant-related issues from developing due to the flushing process.”

Rislone Hy-per Cool Radiator Cleaner & Super Flush is fast, easy, and safe to use in all cooling systems. It removes deposits and coolant gel for a complete cleaning in about 30 minutes. Another benefit: Clean systems run cooler. Customers can use Super Flush every time coolant is changed, whether for light system flushing or heavy-duty cleaning. Rislone recommends treating systems of up to 16 quarts with one 16 oz. (473 ml.) bottle.

For best results, add a bottle of Rislone Hy-per Cool Super Coolant when refilling the system to deliver optimal heat transfer performance.

Like all Rislone Hy-per products, Radiator Cleaner & Super Flush is made in the U.S.A. For a limited time, get a $5 mail-in rebate with every purchase of Rislone Hy-per Cool Radiator Cleaner. Visit rislone.com/products/hy-per-cool-radiator-cleaner-super-flush/ to learn more. Check out Rislone Hy-per Cool Radiator Cleaner & Super Flush, as well as the full Rislone lineup, in booth 3616 at AAPEX, Nov. 1-3, 2022 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.