Richmond Raceway Honors Federated CEO Rusty Bishop

In recognition of his distinguished career at Federated Auto Parts and lifetime support of motorsports at all levels, Federated chief executive officer Rusty Bishop was honored by the Richmond Raceway. Track President Dennis Bickmeier presented Bishop with a commemorative plaque in a special ceremony during the drivers’ meeting held prior to the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400 – NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“Rusty Bishop has had a dedicated career with Federated Auto Parts and has been a lifelong supporter of motorsports,” said Bickmeier. “Richmond Raceway is extremely grateful for our mutual partnership and friendship and America’s Premier Short Track will always be his home track.”

Bishop was also selected to serve as the grand marshal of the race and got the event underway with the traditional “drivers, start your engines” instructions. Among those in attendance were his wife Barbara, son J.R., daughter-in-law Allison and grandson Jackson. His longtime friend, Federated spokesman, NASCAR and dirt track legend Kenny Schrader, was also on hand for the event.

