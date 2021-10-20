 Rev Parts, OnPart Announce New Integration
Rev Parts, OnPart Announce New Integration

 

Rev Parts Management, an ERP solution focused exclusively on the Automotive Aftermarket, is now connected to OnPart, the all-in-one collision connection platform to help parts suppliers drive more sales.

Rev Parts Management and OnPart announced the integration allowing Rev Parts’ customers the unique opportunity to connect to the many different collision platforms and drive more parts sales. This partnership brings two distinct companies together for one clear objective: to drive more sales while providing unmatched industry reporting and service. 

Partnering Rev Parts Management’s scale and network with OnPart’s powerful integration and reporting platform will help drive Rev Parts’ initiative to expedite their sales opportunities around the country, including introducing and implementing the exclusive relationships that OnPart has formed with major insurance organizations. It also aims to engage both suppliers and insurance carriers to help ensure quality parts are delivered accurately and efficiently.

“Rev Parts’ mission is to help automotive parts suppliers with the industry’s leading cloud-based ERP solution, part of that is to always be on the lookout for unique solutions that will give our customers a competitive edge, and OnPart was just that. OnPart’s connections to collision platforms and the insurance industry, along with their ability to provide industry-leading reporting, genuinely provide our customers immediate growth in a very competitive industry. Let’s face it, getting automotive parts to the right people at the right time is challenging; this partnership helps everyone in the parts supply chain,” said John Bunting, CEO of Rev Parts Management.

