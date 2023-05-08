 Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing.

While the bill might be half the price, they could be paying more than the full price down the road.

This car had a broken right rear spring. The owner replaced only the spring and strut in that corner. This made the handling erratic and the headlight patterns were not aligned with the road.

This pickup needed a new right front lower control arm because the bushing was torn and causing noise. The owner installed just one new control arm.

Now the left front is making noise, and the inside edge of the tire is worn to the steel belts.

In both cases, doing half the job compromised the safety of their vehicle. This is why some chassis parts should always be replaced in pairs.

This video is sponsored by TRW.

You May Also Like

Video

CDC Shocks and Struts (VIDEO)

CDC units use electronically controlled valving to control the compression and rebound of the dampener. Sponsored by Sachs.

Brian Sexton
By Brian Sexton

What if I told you there was a technology that could prevent wheels from falling into potholes, reduce stopping distances and offer new levels of comfort and control for a driver, you might think this is a future technology. But, the reality is that some cars and trucks have been equipped with this technology for more than 20 years. The technology is called Continuous Dampening Control, or CDC for short.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
DIYer Brake Pads (VIDEO)

Here are five tips that will have you perform a brake job like a pro. This video is sponsored by TRW Aftermarket.

By Brian Sexton
AMN Drivetime: MANN+HUMMEL’s Daryl Benton

Benton talks about innovating for the future as the Purolator brand celebrates 100 years.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ABS Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

How does the vehicle know when to release the brakes? You guessed it. Active ABS speed sensors. Sponsored by Standard.

By Brian Sexton
Using an Oscilloscope for Ignition Diagnosis

Use an oscilloscope for an efficient diagnosis.

By Eric Garbe

Other Posts

VVT Systems (VIDEO)

It’s important to remember that VVT is a system, not a single component or a part. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Brian Sexton
The Five Jobs of Engine Oil: LSCCC (VIDEO)

Motor oil lubricates, seals, cleans, cools, and cushions an engine. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Brian Sexton
Spark Plugs and Wires (VIDEO)

Wires should be replaced at the same time as spark plugs. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

By Eric Garbe
How Can Something So Small Be So Important? (VIDEO)

Too small of a gap can lead to a weak spark, and too large a gap can lead to misfires. Sponsored by Autolite.

By Eric Garbe