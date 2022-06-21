Repairpal, Keysavvy Partner To Provide Repair Services

KeySavvy , a peer-to-peer payment app for selling and buying a vehicle, has joined together with RepairPal , the largest trusted auto repair network for high quality and fair prices, to provide a Certified network of shops and dealers for pre-inspections and on-going care to car sellers and buyers.

Buyers and sellers use KeySavvy to securely complete their private party vehicle transaction after connecting on a marketplace. Consumers look to KeySavvy for fast, secure, and convenient peer-to-peer payment transactions when buying or selling a vehicle. With this partnership, KeySavvy customers have access to RepairPal’s trusted network of shops and dealers when they are in need of a pre-purchase inspection, repairs and maintenance at www.RepairPal.com/KeySavvy.

“The collaboration with KeySavvy provides the RepairPal network with more opportunities to build new customer relationships with private parties looking to buy or sell their vehicle. The collaboration with KeySavvy provides the RepairPal network with more opportunities to expand beyond simple and secure transaction services to private parties looking to buy or sell their vehicle,” said Kathleen Long, chief revenue officer at RepairPal. “With the increased demand of used vehicles in the market today, we look forward to providing KeySavvy customers with a trusted Certified network of shops and dealers for pre-purchase inspections as well as on-going repairs and maintenance before or after the sale.”