 Repairify Announces New Training Program
News

Repairify Announces New Training Program

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Repairify unveiled plans at the 2022 SEMA Show to launch the Repairify Institute in 2023, a comprehensive technical training program for automotive professionals designed to ensure service readiness.

The Repairify Institute is the automotive service industry’s first education organization to utilize a revolutionary course development process called adaptive learning, which focuses on understanding each individual’s knowledge level to adjust its teaching based on the learner’s strengths and opportunities for improvement, the company says. Through the Institute, students can work at their own pace via several planned academies to achieve certifications or to expand their learning on several automotive topics.

The Institute’s physical locations, known as Centers of Excellence, will serve as examination and certification hubs for students, featuring a variety of spaces to optimize learning including classrooms, spaces to proctor oral examinations and a shop space where students will demonstrate their abilities to perform their learned skills, according to Repairify. These facilities will be strategically located so students can easily travel to a regional location. The first Center of Excellence is slated to open near Dallas in early 2023.  

Additional program features will include a mentorship support program that tracks progress of learned new skills and a Proof of Skill concept that ensures every student can demonstrate mastery of the skills they’ve learned to perform safe and proper repairs.

“The Repairify Institute is the embodiment of the Repairify Mission to help automotive repair professionals in their quest to simplify complex repairs,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “Not only are we enabling this mission with our patented technology, but we also are building curriculum and courses that help technicians achieve and maintain certification in their desired areas of expertise.” 

Repairify Institute will create multiple certification opportunities for the most important industry services, with specific academies and curriculums based around a variety of automotive service segments. Automotive Training Group (“ATG”), technical training company recently acquired by Repairify, will add advanced mechanical training to the program offerings. The Repairify Institute adds it is partnering with many leading product and service providers across the mechanical and collision industries to further expand training and curriculum offerings in the future. 

For more information, visit www.repairifyinstitute.com.  

