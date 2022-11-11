Repairify Announces New Training Program

Repairify unveiled plans at the 2022 SEMA Show to launch the Repairify Institute in 2023, a comprehensive technical training program for automotive professionals designed to ensure service readiness.

The Repairify Institute is the automotive service industry’s first education organization to utilize a revolutionary course development process called adaptive learning, which focuses on understanding each individual’s knowledge level to adjust its teaching based on the learner’s strengths and opportunities for improvement, the company says. Through the Institute, students can work at their own pace via several planned academies to achieve certifications or to expand their learning on several automotive topics.

The Institute’s physical locations, known as Centers of Excellence, will serve as examination and certification hubs for students, featuring a variety of spaces to optimize learning including classrooms, spaces to proctor oral examinations and a shop space where students will demonstrate their abilities to perform their learned skills, according to Repairify. These facilities will be strategically located so students can easily travel to a regional location. The first Center of Excellence is slated to open near Dallas in early 2023.