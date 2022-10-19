 Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution
News

Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook”), today introduced the new asTech All-in-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations, and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech All-in-One is a comprehensive tablet-based solution with both local and remote capabilities, allowing for OEM and OEM-compatible* diagnostics, ADAS calibrations, and programming on a vehicle. 

As the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market, the All-in-One features asTech’s broadest capabilities and OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, and secure gateway protocols.

With the All-in-One, users can: 

·        Scan using 1,000+ remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic tools

·        Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations, and parts programming

·        Access 400+ certified remote technicians 

·        Access local OEM-compatible pre- and post-scan reports 

“The All-in-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc.  “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned.”

The All-in-One will be among the future of automotive repair solutions shown in the SEMA New Products Showcase (booth 31307), as well as Repairify’s main booth (31201), November 1-4 in Upper South Hall.

Repairify will demonstrate our ADAS identification and calibrations capabilities at the SEMA Show ADAS Feature (booth 36007) during the show. 

Attendees can also find Repairify during AAPEX / SEMA Show week at AAPEX Joe’s Garage (booth R8514). 

Repairify Vice President of Training and Development Chris Chesney is speaking in three SEMA Education sessions

*       asTech has rigorously tested thousands (and counting) of aftermarket tools. Only those proven to perform equally as well as OEM tools are classified as OEM-compatible. That means customers get the same performance as an OEM scan but with aftermarket speed and cost.

