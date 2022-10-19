Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook”), today introduced the new asTech All-in-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations, and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech All-in-One is a comprehensive tablet-based solution with both local and remote capabilities, allowing for OEM and OEM-compatible* diagnostics, ADAS calibrations, and programming on a vehicle.

As the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market, the All-in-One features asTech’s broadest capabilities and OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, and secure gateway protocols.

With the All-in-One, users can:

· Scan using 1,000+ remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic tools

· Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations, and parts programming

· Access 400+ certified remote technicians

· Access local OEM-compatible pre- and post-scan reports

“The All-in-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned.”