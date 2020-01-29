Connect with us

Rein Automotive Offers Thermostat Hoses For BMW

These Rein Automotive thermostat hoses feature an upgraded metal connector that is pre-mounted to the hose.
CRP Automotive offers Rein Automotive thermostat hoses (Part Nos. CHU0457, CHU0465 and CHU0484) as upgrade replacements for a range of popular BMW models. These Rein Automotive thermostat hoses feature an upgraded metal connector that is pre-mounted to the hose to save technicians time on the installation and improve overall reliability.

“The OE hose comes equipped with a plastic connector that has a tendency to become brittle and lead to failures,” explains David Hirschhorn, CRP Automotive brand director. “We designed these thermostat hoses using more robust metal connectors to improve service life and give technicians more peace of mind when completing the installation.”

Rein Automotive Thermostat Hose for BMW models feature an upgraded metal connector that improves service life.

Rein Automotive thermostat hoses are available for BMW models including 128I, 135I, 323I, 325I/325XI, 328I, 328XI, 330I/330XI, 335I, 335IS, 335XI 525I/252XI, 528I, 528XI, 530I/530XI, 1-Series M, and Z4 from 2006 to 2013. The line delivers coverage for more than 880,000 VIO in the United States and Canada.

Additionally, Rein Automotive offers the metal connector separately, if only the fitting needs to be replaced during service (Part No. CHC0609).

