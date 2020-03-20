Rein Automotive Offers Automatic Transmission Service Kits

CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers Rein Automotive Automatic Transmission Service Kits for a wide range of European models equipped with ZF 6HP series transmissions. The new service kits include all of the parts and components needed for proper transmission service including the pan, filter and gasket, pan bolts, valve body adapter and sleeves, harness plug sleeve and fill plug seal. All components are OE form, fit and function to ensure a high-quality, complete service.

Click Here to Read More

Created in collaboration with highly experienced service technicians, these kits are a solution to the short-lived valve body sealing sleeves and adapter in ZF 6HP series transmissions. The kits include all the direct-fitting sealing hardware needed to replace the faulty valve body sealing sleeves no later than the recommended fluid and filter change interval of 62,000 miles (100,000 km). After replacement, the Rein Automatic Transmission Service Kits help restore the proper fluid pressure in ZF 6HP 19/26 transmissions, said the company.

Four Rein Automatic Transmission Service Kits are available for servicing popular models from Aston Martin, BMW, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, and Rolls-Royce. Coverage exceeds 1.5 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

Easy Online Lookup

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites, www.reinautomotive.com, or Show Me the Parts, www.showmetheparts.com/crp/.