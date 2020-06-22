Registration Open For AAPEX 2020

Click Here to Read More

As the premier event representing the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry, AAPEX is preparing for November by following guidelines and best practices laid out for events by the CDC , along with national and local government mandates. In addition, AAPEX leadership and its planning team are working closely with The Venetian, Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center to implement recommendations and create the optimal onsite experience for conducting business, while focusing on the well-being of all in attendance. To learn more, read the AAPEX 2020 Update and watch a Message from AAPEX .

As the automotive aftermarket industry begins to recover from the pandemic, AAPEX 2020 will be a celebratory homecoming of industry colleagues and friends, getting together after this time apart and driving the industry forward.

“We know from numerous feedback channels that the industry is eager to reignite their business partnerships this fall and take advantage of the opportunities presented during recovery,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “For many, it’ll be the first time they see their partners and associates in person since the year began and we are working hard on their behalf to safely facilitate those connections.”

“Through our close connections with automotive aftermarket suppliers, business leaders and government officials, we hear and feel the tremendous need – virus permitting – to reunite and reignite our industry,” said Paul McCarthy, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) president and COO. “If we can have an opportunity for our essential industry to reconnect and drive growth, we need to take it. AAPEX will enable the aftermarket to strengthen the relationships that drive our businesses and come together to develop new strategies for the challenges ahead.”

This year’s event also will have several new and expanded areas on the show floor, including Repair Shop HQ, a fully built out six-bay shop for product demonstrations in the new Joe’s Garage, a Tire section, Alternative Fuel and Diagnostics and Telematics sections, and two new training theatres on Level 1. A new Robotics and Warehouse Equipment/Logistics section will be added to Level 2, now known as Automotive Aftermarket Central. The new Caesars Forum Conference Center, which is easily accessible from the Sands Expo by crossing a short footbridge, will feature pavilions dedicated exclusively to international suppliers.