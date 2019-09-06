Registration Now Open For MACS 2020 Training Event And Trade Show

Registration is now open for ACcess, the MACS 40th anniversary Training Event and Trade Show to be held Feb. 19-22, 2020, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.

MACS says attendees will gain “Access” to mobile A/C and engine cooling service and repair information needed to make accurate diagnoses and reliable repairs, while attending education sessions with the experts in the field for in-depth A/C training for passenger car and light truck, HD truck and off-road vehicles. They also will enjoy “Access” to network with other mobile A/C professionals. In addition to 35 hours of training classes with 36 of the industry’s top trainers, the MACS 2020 Training Event includes a trade show featuring the designers and manufacturers of A/C systems, components, tools and equipment. A golf tournament at Gaylord Springs and multiple networking opportunities in entertaining social settings like Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon will round out the event.

NASCAR driver, David Starr

NASCAR driver David Starr will be the Keynote Speaker at the 2020 Training Event Keynote luncheon sponsored by MAHLE Service Solutions. Competitive, determined and passionate, with more than 20 years of racing experience under his belt, Starr has proven himself as one of the top racers in the United States.

Starting out at his local Houston dirt tracks, Starr climbed the ladder gaining championships and victories under his belt. He learned the skills and mechanics behind racing on dirt and pavement, vaulted to success and entered the then-named NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 1998. Throughout a decade of racing, Starr has racked up wins in the Truck Series and competed for championships.

In 2014, Starr moved to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he drove the No. 66 Toyota for Carl Long, as well as others such as AJ Foyt and NFL player Randy Moss. Starr currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 52 Chevrolet Camaro for Jimmy Means Racing and part-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Rick Ware Racing and the No. 97 Toyota Camry for Obaika Racing.

“David has been involved in racing since he was 14-years old and knows the business of racing inside and out. After spending time with him, we are convinced our attendees will be fascinated by a lifelong driver’s perspective on the sport,” said Elvis L. Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer.

A complete list of events for the MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show is available on the MACS website at www.macsw.org as well as here.

Registration for the training event can be completed at the MACS website, or by phone at 215-631-7020 x 0 or by fax at 215-631-7017. Email inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

MACS Host hotel reservations for the Gaylord Opryland Resort can be made by phone at 877- 491-7397 or on the hotel page of the MACS website. The MACS hotel room rate is $199 plus tax, single or double per night. Be aware: Neither MACS nor the Gaylord Opryland Resort will ever call you to book a hotel room. Please be alert to scammers looking to steal your credit card information.