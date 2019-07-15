Redline Detection Smoke Machines Are Now Compatible With Nitrogen

Redline Detection has announced that Redline smoke machines are now compatible with nitrogen. Redline equipment is engineered to work equally well with compressed air, nitrogen and other inert gases. Redline equipment has been chosen for mandatory essential tool programs by some of the world’s largest OEMs: Mazda, Nissan, Infiniti, Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru, Tesla, Volvo and others.

“Some technicians prefer to use nitrogen in EVAP and low-pressure diagnostic leak detection applications. You’re the expert, it’s your choice,” said Alex Parker of Redline Detection. “We are proud to be at the forefront of diagnostic leak detection technology for passenger vehicles, fleets, heavy duty equipment, and even marine applications. The ability to use nitrogen with our equipment gives technicians one more reason to choose Redline’s made in America quality and legendary customer service.”

Redline takes great pride in engineering equipment with the highest safety standards, including the first ever UL Certified diagnostic leak detector, meeting UL’s nationally recognized standards for safety. This UL Product Certification confirms high safety, quality components, and durability.

A smoke machine allows technicians to quickly and safely pinpoint leaks in any sealed system. Redline smoke machines utilize compressed air, nitrogen, or other inert gases to quickly find troublesome intake and EVAP leaks, saving technicians hours of searching for faulty components in complex engine systems and eliminating the costly guesswork of parts darts. Choosing Redline equipment gives technicians the peace of mind of buying Redline’s made in America quality, legendary customer service, and ASE Certified Master Tech technical assistance.