Connect with us

Products

Redline Detection High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detection

The PowerSmoke PRO Diagnostic Leak Detector finds high pressure leaks, saving you time and money.
Advertisement
 

on

Every technician has replaced a turbo or other costly components only to find that it wasn’t the problem.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When it comes to turbo, diesel, any type of boosted engine, until now it’s been impossible to replicate the full boost load of a running engine to find those leaks with the engine safely off. Redline Detection’s PowerSmoke PRO High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detector finds high pressure leaks, such as turbo housing, intake exhaust, head gasket leaks that are costing you time and money.

More information can be found at Redline Detection.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Major Multi-Carline Software Release Available From Autologic

Electronic Specialties Introduces New EZ-Tach +Plus

Precision Instruments Split-Beam Torque Wrenches

Sunex Tools' 3-Drawer Utility Cart Features Iconic Print

Advertisement

on

Redline Detection High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detection

on

Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

on

The Hook By Power Probe Offers Diagnostics And Testing

on

Work In Tight Spaces With Mac Tools 1/2-in. Mini Impact Wrench
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

News: Cloyes’ Aftermarket Catalog Grows During First Half Of 2020

Products: The Hook By Power Probe Offers Diagnostics And Testing

Products: Work In Tight Spaces With Mac Tools 1/2-in. Mini Impact Wrench

Products: Redline Detection High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detection

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect