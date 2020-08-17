Connect with us

Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Powersports Oil Line

Company introduces new 15W50 Powersports Oil.
Red Line Synthetic Oil has announced the newest product in its powersports line-up, 15W50 Powersports Oil. The new weight will be available for order beginning Sept. 1 at Red Line Oil and Tucker Powersports.

Red Line’s 15W50 Powersports Oil is formulated for high-performance engines in a variety of applications including ATVs, motorcycles, UTVs and additional powersports vehicles. Red Line’s motorcycle and powersports lubricants are designed to resist the chopping and shearing action of powersport transmissions, while ensuring the viscosity meets the desired specification. In addition, Red Line’s Powersports Oils provide superior wear protection under even the most adverse conditions and extreme temperatures, the company says. It is recommended for metric motorcycles (KTM, Husqvarna, Ducati, Yamaha, BMW, etc.), any powersport vehicle calling for a 15W50 engine oil, and is suitable for JASO MA2 applications.

With the introduction of this new viscosity, Red Line now offers powersports enthusiasts seven different weights to choose from, all designed to maximize performance and protection. The 15W50 oil joins the line of popular powersports products from Red Line, which also includes the company’s recently launched Chain Lube with Shockproof.

“At Red Line, our high-performing products are an integral part of our powersports lineup,” said Kit Szwarcburg, marketing director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “Thanks to the introduction of our 15W50 Powersports Oil, our customers now have even more quality options when it comes to maintaining and protecting their equipment.”

For more info on Red Line Synthetic Oil, visit www.redlineoil.com or follow Red Line Synthetic Oil on InstagramFacebook or LinkedIn.

