Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Into Antifreeze

Red Line Oil has announced, SuperCool antifreeze/coolant. Designed to lower coolant temperatures by as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit while simultaneously protecting against harmful rust and corrosion. The new SuperCool products are available for order at authorized Red Line distributors and redlineoil.com .

Red Line has been helping vehicle owners and enthusiasts take care of their vehicle’s cooling systems for more than 25 years with the company’s famous additive, WaterWetter. Originally designed for racing applications, WaterWetter was created specifically to reduce strain on the cooling system, allowing for more reliable performance. Now, that same technology is available to consumers in an easy-to-use antifreeze/coolant, designed to drastically reduce engine temperatures, providing maximum performance and increased reliability.

“The new SuperCool line is the culmination of our 25 years of experience in cooling system additives,” said Art Kendrick, Product Expert at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We wanted to provide our customers with an easy-to-use antifreeze/coolant product that offers the benefits of our WaterWetter additive and the advanced protection our products are known for.”

Red Line’s SuperCool line features SuperCool Performance, a 50/50 prediluted version, and Super Cool Concentrate, for those who prefer to create their own water-to-coolant ratio. Both products are formulated for use in both modern and classic radiators and water pumps. During an independent test, Red Line’s SuperCool Performance reduced average coolant temperatures by 19.2 degrees Fahrenheit over OEM coolant under constant load.

SuperCool also provides protection against the initial effects of corrosion and helps prevent further damage, maintaining your engine’s optimum performance over the lifetime of the vehicle. Both SuperCool formulas can be added to any brand of existing OEM antifreeze/coolant in any make or model.