Red Line Launches Virtual Event For Racers, Enthusiasts

 

Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leader in the performance lubricant industry, recently announced the launch of its new virtual event, A Peek into Red Line. Designed for racers and automotive enthusiasts, the educational sessions will provide in-depth conversations surrounding the company’s initiatives and the science behind Red Line’s key products. The event is free and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 on Red Line’s official Facebook  and YouTube pages, running from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST.

A Peek into Red Line will give a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making Red Line’s products, featuring interviews with Red Line’s chemist, Roy Howell, as well as the company’s sponsored racers Scott Birdsall, James Clay, Paul Lee, Steve Torrence and more. These individuals will conduct 30-minute live streams and answer questions as time allows. Following the launch of Red Line’s latest antifreeze/coolant product, SuperCool, the event will also feature conversations surrounding the coolant market and offerings.

“With the cancellation of many in-person events this year, we are pleased to bring Red Line right into the homes of our customers and enthusiasts,” said Justin Johnson, director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “Our panel of experts is excited to share their extensive knowledge base and have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with our attendees.”

Additional racers will be announced leading up to the event next week. The final schedule will be updated accordingly and available via Eventbrite.

