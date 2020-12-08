The new Snap-on SureTrack blog website offers free access to Real Fixes, created and resolved by SureTrack community members. Visitors to the site, www.suretrackblog.com , will find a wealth of content based on expert knowledge from professional technicians who have solved the same vehicle issues that other technicians may be facing, covering just about every year, make and model combination.

As the industry’s most comprehensive source of expert knowledge for technicians, SureTrack brings together real-world insights with repair time-savers and detailed parts replacement records to help technicians of all experience levels increase accuracy and efficiency, from diagnosis to completed repair.

Visitors to the new blog can search the posts and archives for relevant Real Fixes to learn what has worked for other technicians to build a diagnostic strategy with Real Fixes, Top Repairs, Causes and Fixes and more.

SureTrack is available to Snap-on customers on select diagnostic tools using current software or as part of a ShopKey Pro subscription.