 Readiness Monitors

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Readiness Monitors

Maximize your diagnostics with readiness monitors.

Eric Garbe
By Eric Garbe

Readiness monitors are the way a control unit performs automatic diagnostic checks of emissions related systems, and as soon as they run, they report system status as complete or “ready.”

Related Articles

There are two types of monitors. Continuous monitors run immediately every time a vehicle is started.

Non-continuous monitors must meet a specific set of parameters before they can run, and it can take multiple drive cycles, even weeks of driving, for some of them to complete.

When all monitors complete and no trouble codes have been stored, this means all emission related systems are in correct working order.

Why are they important? Not only can they aid in diagnostics by helping you understand when a problem is occurring, but an incomplete monitor that may typically take weeks to run, is an easy way to mask a problem, so beware of this when performing a pre-purchase inspection on a used vehicle.

All full-function scan tools and the majority of all basic hand-held scan tools allow you to view them, and this is one more way to maximize the use of your scan tool.

Thanks for watching The Striking Point from TechShop. Be sure to check out our YouTube channel for more tool vids and I’ll see ya next time.

You May Also Like

Video

TechShop Reveal: Streamlight Stinger Color-Rite Flashlight

TechShop Reveal provides a 360 product video highlighting the industry’s latest innovations.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Streamlight has introduced the all-new Stinger Color-Rite rechargeable flashlight. Designed and developed to enhance visualization in low-light conditions, the Stinger Color-Rite features Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology, which allows technicians to differentiate between colors in dark environments.

The light specifically uses a High-Color Rendering Index (90 CRI) LED, allowing technicians to see the color spectrum as they would in natural light. Applications include matching and identifying colors, identifying defects, distinguishing colors, and reducing glare when working in tight spaces.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Utilizing NVH Tools

Technology has been improving on NVH tools over the years.

By Eric Garbe
AAPEX 2022: Get to Know Performance Ride Technology

PRT displayed a new product line and its extensive portfolio of heavy-duty applications at AAPEX 2022.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Why Is This Brand New PS Pump So Noisy? (VIDEO)

There are several questions which you should ask yourself in this scenario. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Brian Sexton
Techs Want Quality – So Do Customers (VIDEO)

High-quality parts and trusted brands are at the top of every technician’s list. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Don’t Guess Which Repair Parts Are Right (VIDEO)

What’s in the box is critical when it comes to a successful repair. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Your Recommendations Matter To Customer Selection (VIDEO)

Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Belt Measuring Tool (VIDEO)

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Joe Keene
Mass Airflow Sensors (VIDEO)

Follow along as Joe unboxes the OEM replacement mass airflow sensor. This video is sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene